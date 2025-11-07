PCB clarifies Wahab Riaz's role amid women's team restructuring

Pakistan coach Wahab Riaz during a nets session at Edgbaston on May 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified the role of former Test pacer Wahab Riaz amid reports regarding his involvement with the national women's cricket team.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that Wahab is currently associated with the board as a consultant and is working with multiple departments.

However, the spokesperson emphasised that no additional or permanent responsibilities have been assigned to him at this stage.

This clarification comes after reports emerged of Wahab's appointment as a consultant for the Pakistan women's cricket team.

According to sources, the 40-year-old has been collaborating with the Director of Women’s Cricket for the past few weeks to develop future plans and long-term strategies for the team.

The women’s team is currently without a head coach following the conclusion of Mohammad Wasim’s tenure earlier this month.

Sources suggest that changes are also expected in the support staff, with former Test batter Imran Farhat among those being considered for a role in the new setup.

The PCB is expected to announce the new head coach and support staff soon.

The board officially confirmed the end of Wasim’s tenure on November 3, stating that the process of appointing a replacement is already underway and that an official announcement will follow in due course.

In its statement, the PCB reiterated its commitment to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensuring that the national side continues to receive top-level support to compete successfully on the international stage.

Wasim was appointed as head coach on June 26, 2024, just weeks before the T20 Asia Cup in Dambulla, which ran from July 19 to 28.

Alongside him, former Pakistan bowlers Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman were named assistant and spin-bowling coaches, respectively, while Wasim also took on batting responsibilities due to the absence of a dedicated batting coach.

At the time, the PCB clarified that these appointments were made specifically for the T20 Asia Cup, with no confirmation on their continuation beyond the tournament.

Wasim, a seasoned domestic performer, had previously guided Northern to back-to-back runners-up finishes and a National T20 Cup title during the 2019–20 season.

He also served as chief selector of the men’s national team before being relieved of his duties during Najam Sethi’s tenure as PCB chairman in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s women’s team endured a disappointing run in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, failing to win a single match. The team lost four games, while three fixtures were abandoned due to rain.