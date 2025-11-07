Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Claressa Shields signs record multi-year deal

An undated picture of five-division world champion Claressa Shields. — Facebook/ Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields, the five-division world champion, has signed a landmark multi-year contract worth $8 million with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, the promotion company announced on Thursday.

The deal marks the highest-paying contract in women’s boxing history. The 30-year-old American boasts a perfect professional record of 17 wins in 17 bouts.

In February, Shields defeated Danielle Perkins to become the first-ever undisputed women’s heavyweight champion, adding the IBF, WBO, and WBA titles to her existing WBC belt.

American promoter and former professional boxer Dmitriy Salita hailed the signing as a historic moment for the sport.

“Today marks a groundbreaking step for women’s boxing and women’s sports,” Salita said.

“This is the richest agreement in women’s boxing, including a minimum guarantee of $8 million across multiple fights.”

A two-time Olympic gold medallist in the middleweight division (2012 and 2016), Shields reflected on the pay disparity between male and female athletes.

“When a man wins an Olympic gold medal and turns pro, he often gets a million-dollar signing bonus. I didn’t get that, even though I have two gold medals,” Shields said.

“But now, I’ve got an $8 million two-year deal with a $3 million signing bonus — and that’s before I even step into the ring.”

Shields also revealed her ambition to fight fellow American Mikaela Mayer in the near future.

“In 2025 or 2026, I’d love to face Mikaela Mayer. The way she beat Mary Spencer was impressive — I’d love to see her throw those punches at me,” she added.