Ready to die if fixing allegation is proven against me: Basit Ali

Former Test cricketer Basit Ali has vehemently denied the allegation that he had confessed to fixing matches 25 years ago, saying that he would be willing to die if a court order proving his corruption could be found.

After former PCB CEO Arif Abbasi levelled the allegation at him and former manager Intikhab Alam confirmed it, Basit, in a video interview, launched his defence.

He claimed that Alam's corroboration of Abbasi's allegation was misreported. "I got a phone call from Intikhab Alam and he told me that he has nothing to do with what's being associated with him in the media."

Basit said that he regards both Abbasi and Alam as his elders and so he would not want to comment too much. "However, whether it's Arif Abbasi or someone else, if anyone can proved match-fixing against me in any court of the world, I should be hanged."

