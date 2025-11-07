Dembele, Yamal set for renowned showdown as FIFA 2025 nominees revealed

Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal are set for another high-profile showdown after both were named among the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025.

The announcement comes months after their fierce Ballon d’Or rivalry, where Dembélé narrowly edged out Yamal to claim the prestigious title earlier this year.

Dembele, who lifted the Ballon d’Or in Paris in September, leads Paris Saint-Germain’s strong presence on the FIFA shortlist.

The French winger will once again go head-to-head with Barcelona’s 18-year-old star, whose father previously described the Ballon d’Or result as “the biggest moral damage done to a human being.”

Paris Saint-Germain dominate the men’s nominations, with Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes joining Dembele. Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer also feature, alongside Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

In the coaching category, Champions League-winning boss Luis Enrique leads the race for Best Men’s Coach, joined by Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, and Barcelona’s Hansi Flick.

In the women’s awards, Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati headlines a strong list that includes Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona players.

England internationals Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Lauren James have all been nominated, while Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey seeks redemption after finishing runner-up in the Ballon d’Or.

England manager Sarina Wiegman remains among the favourites for Best Women’s Coach, following England’s European Championship success. She is joined by Arsenal’s Renée Slegers and Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor.

The winners will be announced later this year, with Dembele and Yamal’s rivalry promising another exciting chapter in football’s awards season.