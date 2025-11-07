Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his absence from Jota’s funeral

An undated picture of Cristiano Ronaldo(left) and Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the reason behind his absence from the funeral of his late Portugal teammate, Diogo Jota.

Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota, along with his brother Andre Silva, tragically lost their lives in a car accident in July. Just two days after their passing, a funeral service was held in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal.

The ceremony was attended by several of Jota’s former teammates, including Virgil van Dijk, Arne Slot and Andy Robertson.

However, Ronaldo — who had shared the Portugal dressing room with Jota for six years — was notably absent. The Al Nassr star has now explained that his decision not to attend was not out of disrespect, but to preserve the solemnity of the occasion.

“I really liked being with him and sharing moments. It was very sad. I had the opportunity to speak with his family and give them my support,” Ronaldo said.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner further explained that he has avoided attending funerals since the death of his father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, in 2005, as they bring back painful memories.

“One of the things I don't do — after my father died, I have never been to a cemetery again,” Ronaldo revealed.

He also expressed concern that his presence might have drawn unnecessary media attention, overshadowing the grief of Jota’s family and friends.

“When you know me and you know my reputation — wherever I go, it becomes a circus. I don't go out because if I do, the attention goes to me. I don't want that kind of attention,” he explained.

Jota, a beloved figure at Anfield, made 182 appearances for Liverpool, winning multiple titles and earning admiration from fans and teammates alike. He represented Portugal 49 times, playing a key role in their UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo, who played 32 matches alongside Jota for Portugal, concluded by saying that he feels at peace with his decision, despite public criticism.

“People can continue to criticise, but I felt good with my decision,” he said.