Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto headline 2025 NL Silver Slugger winners

LOS ANGELES: Shohei Ohtani captured his fourth, while Juan Soto earned his sixth career Silver Slugger Award, leading the list of 2025 National League Silver Slugger winners announced on Thursday.

Major League Baseball recognised the finest offensive players at each position — including three outfielders and one utility player — as selected by managers and coaches. This year’s group featured five first-time winners representing seven different clubs.

For the second straight year, the Los Angeles Dodgers were named the NL’s Offensive Team of the Year.

Although Ohtani didn’t replicate his historic 50–50 season from the previous year, the likely MVP still delivered an outstanding campaign. He led the majors with 146 runs, set a Dodgers record with 55 home runs, and topped the NL in total bases (380), OPS (1.014), and slugging percentage (.622).

Soto, in his debut season with the New York Mets, continued his dominant form by hitting 43 home runs, drawing an MLB-best 127 walks, and posting an NL-leading .396 on-base percentage. The 26-year-old claimed the Silver Slugger with his fourth different team.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso finally broke through for his first career Silver Slugger, hitting 38 home runs and driving in 126 RBIs.

Rookie catcher Hunter Goodman made history for the Colorado Rockies, becoming the franchise’s first-ever recipient at the catcher position after smashing 31 home runs. Meanwhile, Alec Burleson of the St. Louis Cardinals rounded out the list as the utility winner.

The American League Silver Slugger winners will be announced on Friday.