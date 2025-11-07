Nick Kyrgios eyes Grand Slam comeback after remarkable knee recovery

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning the Acapulco Open with the trophy on March 2, 2019. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hinted at a potential Grand Slam comeback, saying he feels “rejuvenated” on court after an impressive recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has endured a difficult spell, struggling with recurring wrist and knee issues that have limited him to just six matches over the past three years, pushing his ATP ranking down to 652.

To feature in the upcoming Australian Open, Kyrgios will require a wildcard entry from the organisers.

Speaking to Australian media, Kyrgios described his recovery as “astonishing,” adding that his knee feels significantly better than before.

“I don’t know whether to call it a miracle or anything, but my knee feels like it’s gotten younger by a couple of years,” Kyrgios said.

The 30-year-old admitted that earlier this year, he had lost hope of returning to competitive tennis or feeling physically comfortable enough to compete again.

“But something in the last month — I don’t know what it is — has really changed with my knee. I was with my masseuse and physio last night, and we both noticed a significant improvement,” he added.

Kyrgios is set to play a series of exhibition matches as part of his return build-up — starting with Ben Shelton at the Atlanta Cup on December 6, followed by Tommy Paul at Madison Square Garden on December 8, before taking on Aryna Sabalenka in a “Battle of the Sexes” match in Dubai on December 28.

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 12.