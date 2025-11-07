Messi, De Paul named in Argentina squad ahead of MLS playoffs

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi waves toward the fans after the game against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium on Oct 11, 2025. — Reuters

FLORIDA: Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi and teammate Rodrigo De Paul have been called up to Argentina’s 24-player squad for an upcoming international friendly against Angola, scheduled for November 14, head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Thursday.

Both players are currently involved in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, where Inter Miami and Nashville SC are tied 1-1 in their best-of-three series.

The decisive Game 3 will take place on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. If Miami advances, the Eastern Conference semifinals would begin on November 22 or 23.

Messi and De Paul, key figures in Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad, last featured for the national team during the October friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, with Messi appearing in one match and De Paul in both.

Notably, Scaloni’s latest squad excludes players from Argentina’s domestic Primera Division, as the league continues through the November international window.

Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia confirmed that the decision came after discussions with Scaloni to avoid calling up players competing in crucial Clausura Tournament fixtures.

“We spoke with Scaloni to ensure that players from Argentine football teams competing in decisive Clausura matches are not summoned,” Tapia said.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez has been left out of the squad for the Angola friendly on November 14.

Scaloni has also handed first-time call-ups to two rising stars — Joaquín Panichelli, the Strasbourg and Ligue 1 scoring leader, and Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, who impressed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Chile last month.

With these selections, Argentina will travel to Luanda, Angola, for their only friendly fixture of the November international window as part of their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.