Jalen Green’s impressive season debut powers Suns past Clippers

PHOENIX: Jalen Green marked his season debut in style as the Phoenix Suns bounced back with an impressive 115–102 win over the LA Clippers in their NBA clash at the PHX Arena on Thursday.

Green led the way for Phoenix, scoring 29 points, along with three assists and three rebounds in just 23 minutes of play.

His explosive scoring and playmaking ignited the Suns’ powerful second-half comeback, highlighted by a dominant 40-point third quarter that completely shifted the momentum of the game.

The Suns’ offense thrived on Green’s energy at both ends of the floor. He attacked the rim fearlessly, knocked down perimeter shots, and set up his teammates effectively.

His chemistry with star guard Devin Booker, who contributed 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds, gave Phoenix a dynamic backcourt duo that consistently challenged the Clippers’ defense.

Mark Williams added 13 points and 10 rebounds to anchor the paint, while Grayson Allen chipped in with 18 points and four assists. The Suns’ decisive 33–11 run in the third quarter helped them seize an 84–64 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.

With the victory, the Suns improved their season record to 4–5, while the Clippers slipped to 3–5. The two teams are set to meet again on November 9 at the Intuit Dome.

It is pertinent to mention that the Clippers were without their star duo, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, for this matchup.