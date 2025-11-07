PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Muhammad Irfan Khan of Pakistan during the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on December 19, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 14 to 23.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan will lead the Shaheens in the eight-team T20 tournament.

Pakistan Shaheens have been placed in Group B, alongside Oman, India ‘A’ and UAE, while Group A features Afghanistan ‘A’, Bangladesh ‘A’, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka ‘A’.

The Shaheens will kick off their campaign against Oman on Friday, November 14, followed by a high-voltage clash with India ‘A’ on Sunday, November 16, before wrapping up their group stage against UAE on Tuesday, November 18.

According to the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on November 21, with the final scheduled for Sunday, November 23.

All matches will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Before their departure to Qatar on November 12, the Pakistan Shaheens will attend a training camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from November 8 to 11.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Faiq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Shaheens’ fixtures in Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars (Group B):