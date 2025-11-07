Nepal’s Rashid Khan creates history with two records at Hong Kong Sixes

Nepal's pacer Rashid Khan celebrates after taking wicket during the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok in Hong Kong on November 7, 2025. - X

HONG KONG: Nepal’s pacer Rashid Khan etched his name in history by achieving two remarkable records during their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 against Afghanistan at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on Friday.

The right-arm quick became the first bowler in the tournament’s history to claim a hat-trick and also recorded the best bowling figures ever in the competition.

Khan dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Sediqullah Pacha, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai in consecutive deliveries to complete his historic hat-trick.

He finished with figures of 4/27 in two overs, surpassing Sri Lanka’s Konganige Tharindu Hasanka Ratnayake’s previous record of 4/33 in two overs.

Despite Rashid Khan’s brilliance, Nepal fell short in their chase, losing to Afghanistan by 17 runs. Batting first, Afghanistan piled up 112 runs in six overs.

Opening batter Karim Janat top-scored with a blistering 10-ball 35 featuring two fours and four sixes.

Farmanullah added an unbeaten 30 off nine balls with two fours and three sixes, while skipper Gulbadin Naib contributed 22 off 10 deliveries, including three sixes.

In response, Nepal managed 95-2 in their allotted six overs. Captain Sundeep Jora led the charge with an unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls, smashing one four and eight sixes.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Aadil Alam chipped in with 11 runs each, while opener Lokesh Bam scored 10.

For the unversed, Nepal will face South Africa in their next match at the same venue on Saturday.