Hong Kong Sixes: Abbas Afridi equals Ravi Bopara’s record

The collage of photos shows Pakistan all-rounder Abbas Afridi (left) and England's Ravi Bopara. - ICC

HONG KONG: Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi equalled England batter Ravi Bopara’s record during the opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes against Kuwait at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on Friday.

Afridi played a match-winning knock of 55 off just 12 balls, hitting eight sixes — the second-most in an innings in the tournament’s history.

This feat places him alongside Bopara, Bangladesh’s Jishan Alam and Nepal’s Rashid Khan.

The record for the most sixes in a single Hong Kong Sixes innings remains with England’s Edward George Barnard, who hit nine sixes against Oman in 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green began their campaign in the ongoing tournament with a four-wicket victory over Kuwait.

Chasing 124, Pakistan got off to a blazing start. Khawaja Nafay struck a four and a six in the first over bowled by Meet Bhavsar, taking the score to 16.

In the next over, bowled by Yasin Patel, Mohammad Shahzad hit two consecutive fours and rotated the strike to bring Nafay back on strike, who responded with a six and additional runs, ending the over at 34-0.

Mohamed Shafeeq bowled the third over economically, conceding just one run in his first three deliveries. Shahzad managed a boundary but retired hurt on 14 off eight balls, which included three fours.

Abdul Samad was dismissed for a duck on his first delivery, leaving Pakistan at 39-1.

Abbas Afridi then arrived at the crease and immediately made an impact, hitting a boundary to take Pakistan to 43-1 in three overs. Nafay followed with a four and survived a dropped catch.

Afridi continued his assault with a six, a single, and a double, guiding Pakistan to 57-1 after four overs.

With 67 runs needed from the final two overs, Afridi smashed back-to-back sixes in the fifth over off Yasin Patel, taking the total to 95-1.

He hit another six in the first ball of the final over to reach his fifty before retiring hurt, finishing unbeaten on 55 off 12 balls, including eight sixes and one four.

Shahid Aziz joined Nafay and continued the onslaught, hitting a four and three consecutive sixes.

With one run required off the final delivery, Aziz secured the win, remaining unbeaten on 23 off five balls, while Nafay contributed 25 off 11 balls, including two sixes.

Earlier, Kuwait had set a challenging target, starting strongly with opener Adnan Idrees hitting 17 off eight balls, including two sixes. Afridi struck in the second over to dismiss Idrees, reducing Kuwait to 23-1.

Bilal Tahir responded with consecutive sixes to take the score to 35-1.

Mohammad Shahzad’s third over went for 31 runs as Meet Bhavsar continued his aggressive innings, taking Kuwait past 50 to 66-1.

Abdul Samad conceded 22 runs in the fourth over, while Bhavsar smashed three sixes and a four to bring Kuwait to 88-1.

Maaz Sadaqat then claimed Bilal Tahir for 24 off six balls, and Usman Patel joined Bhavsar to take Kuwait past 100 with a six, four, and single in the fifth over.

Afridi bowled the final over, conceding 39 runs, including two sixes and a four from Usman Patel.

Kuwait finished their six-over innings at 123-2, with Bhavsar unbeaten on 41 off 14 balls, including five sixes and two fours, while Usman Patel scored 31 off nine balls, hitting three sixes and two fours.