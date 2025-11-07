Rockstar Games delays Grand Theft Auto 6 release to November 2026

Rockstar Games unveils Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI banner. – X/@RockstarGames

The internet is buzzing with memes and jokes once again as Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been delayed for the second time, now set to release in November 2026.

The highly anticipated title from Rockstar Games was originally scheduled for autumn 2025 before being postponed to May 2026.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, November 6, the developer confirmed that the game’s launch has been pushed back further to November 19, 2026, citing the need for additional development time to ensure the “level of polish fans have come to expect and deserve.”

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait,” Rockstar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“But these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the quality and attention to detail you deserve.”





The studio expressed its gratitude toward the gaming community for their patience and shared a glimpse of what players can expect from the new release.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City."





The company also expressed excitement for fans to explore Leonida, a fictional U.S. state inspired by Florida, featuring a modern-day version of the iconic Vice City.

GTA 5, the previous entry in the blockbuster franchise, was released in 2013 and has since become the second best-selling video game of all time.

The latest announcement follows reports that Rockstar’s UK studios laid off more than 30 employees on October 30.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which represents game industry professionals, accused the company of dismissing workers to discourage unionisation.

Protests were held outside Rockstar’s offices in Edinburgh and London on Thursday.

So far, Rockstar has released only two official trailers for GTA 6, with the most recent one dropping in May 2025.

Industry analysts note that increasing demand for expansive, complex open-world games—combined with soaring development costs—has made publishers more cautious, often delaying releases to avoid unfinished products hitting the market.