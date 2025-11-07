BCB forms committee to probe Jahanara Alam’s misconduct allegations

Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh arrives at the stadium ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the formation of a committee to investigate allegations made by fast bowler Jahanara Alam, who claimed that a former selector acted inappropriately toward her during the 2022 ODI World Cup.

The board has instructed the committee to submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the BCB said it would take appropriate action based on the investigation’s outcome.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has noted with concern the allegations reported in the media by a former member of the national women’s cricket team regarding alleged misconduct by certain individuals associated with the team," the statement read.

"As this is a sensitive matter, the BCB has decided to form a committee to investigate the allegations thoroughly. The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days. The BCB is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all players and personnel. The Board takes such matters with the utmost seriousness and will act based on the investigation’s findings."

Jahanara, who currently resides in Australia, told journalist Riasad Azim that the former selector, who was also the women’s team manager, asked her inappropriate questions.

She further alleged that two BCB officials had behaved improperly toward her.

According to Jahanara, she reported the incidents to former BCB director Shafiul Islam Nadel and the board’s chief executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

These claims follow earlier statements by Jahanara, in which she accused Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana of physically abusing teammates. The BCB, however, dismissed those allegations as “baseless.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jahanara Alam has represented Bangladesh in 135 white-ball matches, taking 48 wickets in ODIs and 60 in T20Is.

She is also the only Bangladeshi player to have participated in prestigious tournaments such as the Women’s T20 Challenge in India and the FairBreak Invitational T20.