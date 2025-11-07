Pakistani fast bowler Irfan Junior banned for ball tampering in Australia

Mohammad Irfan Jr in action for Karachi Kings in 2018. - PCB

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr has been handed a five-match suspension for ball tampering during a Victoria Premier Cricket match in Australia.

According to the Australian media report, umpires had alleged that Irfan deliberately altered the condition of the ball, and a subsequent tribunal upheld the charge, confirming the ban.

Irfan Jr, who now competes in Australia’s domestic cricket, previously played in Pakistan’s first-class circuit and represented multiple franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A few years ago, the 6’6” pacer moved to Australia to play local club cricket. His strong performances eventually earned him a place in domestic competitions.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2020, Irfan Jr, known for his unorthodox bowling action and kabaddi-style wicket celebrations, decided to quit cricket at the age of 25 after being overlooked for Southern Punjab’s First XI.

Despite featuring in three PSL editions for three different teams, he was offered only a Second XI spot, prompting his decision to step away.

The 6'6 pacer, in an interview with a local TV channel, listed his wicket-taking exploits over the years, adding that despite his performances he was constantly overlooked or benched.

"They are playing new boys in the First XI and we are still in the lower eleven so it's better that .... I have decided to leave all forms of cricket," Irfan said.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez later urged him to reconsider and show resilience, a trait he himself has demonstrated throughout his career.

Following his decision, Irfan Jr signed with the Western Suburbs District Cricket Club (WSDCC) in Australia, in what the club described as a “long-term arrangement.”

He planned to make Sydney his home as he continues his cricketing career abroad.