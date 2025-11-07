Big names left out as New Zealand announce squad for West Indies ODIs

Rachin Ravindra (left) gestures to teammate Daryl Mitchell during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on October 29, 2025. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Matt Henry has been recalled to the New Zealand squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning November 16.

Henry had missed the last two ODIs against England last week due to a calf strain and is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program to prepare for both the upcoming ODIs and the subsequent three-match Test series.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Blair Tickner, who won back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the second and third ODIs against England, has retained his place in the squad.

Tickner picked up eight wickets in two games at an average of 12.25. Prior to that series, he had not played an ODI for New Zealand since 2023.

New Zealand’s injury concerns, however, remain significant. Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin) and Ben Sears (hamstring) are all unavailable.

Captain Kane Williamson was also not considered for selection as he begins preparation for the Test series starting December 2.

Head coach Rob Walter welcomed Henry’s return and praised Tickner’s recent performances.

“Matt is a vital member of this group and a senior leader of our pace attack, so it’ll be great to have him back for the ODIs and Tests,” Walter said. “He will be fresh and fit after a good rest, and we know he’ll be raring to go ahead of a big five weeks with the white and red ball.

“We couldn’t have asked for more from Ticks against England,” he added. “He brought plenty of energy, and his pace and bounce proved to be a big test for some of the best batters in the world. It was pleasing to see him come in at short notice and perform at that level, which is a testament to the hard work he’s been putting in away from the group.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Blackcaps will aim to extend their streak of 10 consecutive ODI series wins following a 3-0 clean sweep of England.

The series opens in Christchurch on November 16, with the second and third ODIs set for November 19 in Napier and November 22 in Hamilton.

New Zealand ODI Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.