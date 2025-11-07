Abbas Afridi's heroics guide Pakistan past Kuwait in Hong Kong Sixes thriller

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi pictured during the Hong Kong Sixes match against Kuwait at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on November 7, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

HONG KONG: Skipper Abbas Afridi’s match-winning fifty powered Pakistan to victory over Kuwait in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on Friday.

Chasing 124, Pakistan got off to a blazing start, scoring 16 runs in the first over bowled by Meet Bhavsar, as Khawaja Nafay struck a four and a six.

In the next over, bowled by Yasin Patel, Shahzad hit two consecutive fours and took a single to get Nafay back on strike.

Nafay responded with a six, followed by a double and a single, ending the over with Pakistan at 34-0, having scored 18 runs.

Mohamed Shafeeq bowled the third over and began impressively, conceding just one run in his first three deliveries. Shahzad, however, hit a boundary off the next ball before retiring hurt on 14 off eight balls, which included three fours.

Abdul Samad came in next but was dismissed for a duck on the very first delivery, leaving Pakistan at 39-1.

Abbas Afridi then arrived at the crease and immediately made an impact with a boundary, taking the score to 43-1 in three overs. Nafay began the fourth over with a four and survived a dropped catch after a slight collision between the keeper and a fielder.

Afridi struck the next ball for a quick double, taking Pakistan past the 50-run mark, and followed it up with a six, a single, and a dot ball as Bilal Tahir conceded 14 runs, helping Pakistan reach 57-1 after four overs.

With 67 runs required in the final two overs, Afridi smashed back-to-back sixes in the fifth over off Yasin Patel, taking the total to 95-1 as the bowler conceded 38 runs.

Afridi struck another six in the first delivery of the final over to surpass the 100-run mark and reached his fifty before retiring hurt, finishing unbeaten on 55 off 12 balls, including one four and eight sixes.

Shahid Aziz then joined Nafay and continued the assault, hitting a four and three consecutive sixes.

With one run needed off the final delivery, Aziz secured the win, remaining unbeaten on 23 off five balls, including one four and three sixes, while Nafay scored 25 off 11 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Batting first, Kuwait had also started strongly. Opener Adnan Idrees hit 17 off eight balls, including two sixes and a four, taking Kuwait to 23-0, aided by an extra leg-bye.

Pakistan captain Afridi struck in the second over, dismissing Idrees on the third ball to make it 23-1. Bilal Tahir responded with back-to-back sixes in the next two deliveries, pushing Kuwait to 35-1.

Mohammad Shahzad’s third over went for 31 runs after Meet Bhavsar hit a four and two successive sixes, taking Kuwait past 50 to 66-1.

Abdul Samad then conceded 22 runs in the fourth over as Bhavsar continued his onslaught with three sixes and a four, bringing the score to 88-1.

Maaz Sadaqat struck in the fifth over, claiming the important wicket of Bilal Tahir, who had scored 24 off six balls.

Usman Patel joined Bhavsar at the crease and quickly took Kuwait past 100 with a six, a four, and a single, contributing 14 runs in the over.

Afridi bowled the final over, conceding 39 runs, including two sixes and a four from Usman Patel.

Kuwait finished their innings at 123-2 in six overs, with Bhavsar unbeaten on 41 off 14 balls, including five sixes and two fours, while Usman Patel scored 31 off nine balls, hitting three sixes and two fours.

For Pakistan, Abbas recorded figures of 1/33 in two overs, while Maaz Sadaqat took 1/13 in a single over.