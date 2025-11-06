South Africa register two major records with thumping win over Pakistan

South Africa´s Nandre Burger (right) celebrates dismissing Pakistan´s Babar Azam (left) during their second ODI at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 6, 2025. — AFP

FAISALABAD: The South Africa men’s cricket team on Thursday bagged two major records during their eight-wicket drubbing of Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Iqbal Stadium.

Opting to bat first, the Green Shirts amassed a formidable total of 269/9 in their 50 overs as half-centuries from Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz recovered them from a dismal start, which saw them slipping to 22/3 in the fifth over.

Agha remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a gutsy 69 off 105 deliveries, followed by Nawaz, who made a run-a-ball 59, while Saim made a 66-ball 53.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking four wickets for just 46 runs in his 10 overs. He was supported by Nqabayomzi Peter, who picked up three, while Corbin Bosch chipped in with two.

In response, the Proteas made the light work of the 270-run target as they knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 59 balls to spare, courtesy of Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten century.

The experienced wicketkeeper batter top-scored with an unbeaten 123 off 119 deliveries, while fellow top-order batter Tony de Zorzi lent ample support with a blistering 76 from just 63 balls.

The run chase by South Africa is now the highest successful at the Iqbal Stadium in ODIs, surpassing the previous best of 264/8, achieved by Pakistan in the series opener on Tuesday.

Furthermore, their resounding victory was their second-biggest in terms of wickets over Pakistan in the format on the latter’s soil.

For the unversed, South Africa’s record-breaking victory helped them level the series against Pakistan at 1-1, with the third and final ODI set to be played at the same venue on Saturday.