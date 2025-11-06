‘Dropped catches cost us,’ says Afridi on defeat against South Africa

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) celebrates with teammates during their first ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025. — AFP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi rued dropped catches after their humbling defeat at the hands of South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Green Shirts amassed a formidable total of 269/9 in their 50 overs as half-centuries from Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz recovered them from a dismal start, which saw them slipping to 22/3 in the fifth over.

In response, the Proteas made the light work of the 270-run target as they knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 59 balls to spare, courtesy of Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten century.

The experienced wicketkeeper batter top-scored with an unbeaten 123 off 119 deliveries, while fellow top-order batter Tony de Zorzi lent ample support with a blistering 76 from just 63 balls.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper Shaheen applauded his team’s batting unit for what he described as a “good score”, especially showering praise on opener Saim and all-rounder Agha, but rued that the dropped catches cost them the match.

“It's a little bit tough, but I think Saim and Agha did very well, and their partnership helped us a little bit. Three wickets early and then 270, I think that was a good score,” said Shaheen.

“Unfortunately, the drop catches cost us,” he added.

The left-arm pacer then went on to term setbacks essential in analysing the progress before vowing for a strong comeback in the series decider, set to be played at the same venue on Saturday.

“If you win always, then you can't see what's going on around you. But I think we will come back strongly. We will come back strongly.”