QEAT: Faisalabad edge past Lahore Whites in sixth round

Faisalabad's Faham-ul-Haq poses for a picture after the second day of their fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Peshawar at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 31, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: An all-round performance led Faisalabad to a hard-earned four-wicket victory over Lahore Whites on the second day of their sixth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) match here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their first innings from 69/5 in response to Lahore Whites’ 179 all out, and could add 46 more to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for a meagre 115 in 39.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Awais Zafar remained their top-scorer with 26 off 40 deliveries, followed by Taimur Khan with an unbeaten 22, while Atiq-ur-Rehman and Hasan Raza, 13 each, were the other batters to amass double figures.

For Lahore Whites, Aamir Jamal and Nisar Ahmed picked up four wickets each, while Ahmed Bashir chipped in with one.

Despite a 64-run lead in their favour, Lahore Whites set a modest 146-run target for Faisalabad as they could accumulate 81 runs before being bowled out in 20.5 overs.

Skipper Saad Nasim remained the top-scorer for Lahore Whites in the second innings with a 31-ball 32, while Qasim Akram (25) was the other notable run-getter with 25 off 29 deliveries.

Khurram Shahzad led the bowling charge for Faisalabad in the second innings with a five-wicket haul, conceding just 40 runs in 10.5 overs. He was supported by Asad Raza, who bagged three, while Afaq Afridi chipped in with two.

Set to chase a modest target, Faisalabad knocked the winning runs in 26.1 overs, losing six wickets in the process.

Emerging opener Faham-ul-Haq remained the top-scorer in the run chase with a 49-ball 42, laced with eight fours, while Mohammad Faizan and Ali Shan, both 20, made notable contributions.

For Lahore Whites, Aamir, Nisar and Ahmed took two wickets each in the second innings.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Khushdil Shah’s double century helped FATA declare their first innings after piling up a mammoth total against Abbottabad on the second day of their sixth-round QEAT fixture.

Resuming their first innings from 460/3 in 90 overs, FATA added 227 more runs to their overnight score for the loss of four wickets and eventually declared at 687/7 in 142.3 overs.

Khushdil Shah top-scored with a monumental 206-run knock from 257 deliveries and smashed 24 fours and three sixes.

He was supported by Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (50) and Rehan Afridi (57 not out), who both scored vital half-centuries.

Skipper Kamran Ghulam was the pick of the bowlers for Abbottabad, taking three wickets for 43 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Shahab Khan with two, while Aftab Ahmed and Khalid Usman could bag one apiece.

In response, Abbottabad could accumulate 113/4 in 34 overs before the stumps were drawn on the second day.

Shahzaib Khan remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 45, while fellow top-order Umair Badshah chipped in with 38.

Skipper Asif Afridi led FATA’s bowling charge on day two with three wickets, while Sirajuddin claimed one.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground here, Muhammad Umar’s six-wicket haul gave Karachi Blues a handy 226-run lead over Peshawar on the second day of their sixth-round QEAT game.

At the start of day two, Karachi Blues resumed their first innings from 323/7 in 90 overs and went on to add 68 more to their overnight score before being bowled out for 391 in 107 overs.

Skipper Saud was the standout performer with the bat on day two, scoring 93 off 175 deliveries, while No.10 Umar made a handy contribution with a 44-ball 26.

Mohammad Amir Khan was the standout bowler for Peshawar, taking four wickets, followed by Mohammad Imran Jnr with three, while skipper Sajid Khan bagged two.

In response, Peshawar’s batting unit faltered against Umar-led Karachi Blues’ bowling attack and could yield 165 runs before being bowled out in 50.3 overs despite Israrullah’s half-century.

Israrullah remained their top-scorer with an anchoring 62 off 126 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries. All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed (39) was the next-best run-getter for the former champions.

Umar picked up six wickets for just 30 runs in 12.3 overs. His efforts were backed by Saqib Khan, who bagged two, while Mohammad Hamza and Mushtaq Ahmed made one scalp apiece.

With a 226-run lead in their favour, Karachi Blues finished the day at 24/0 in 9.2 overs as openers Saad Baig and Haroon Arshad remained unbeaten on 18 and five, respectively.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, centuries from Mohammad Ammar and Saad Khan led Bahawalpur to a massive total against leaders and defending champions Sialkot on the second day.

Earlier in the day, Bahawalpur resumed their first innings from 203/2 and added 308 more to their overnight score to eventually finish at 511 all out in 122.4 overs.

Ammar remained the top-scorer with 166 off 310 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and two sixes, closely followed by Saad, who struck 24 fours and a six on his way to a 169-ball 155.

For Sialkot, Hasan Ali picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Ali and skipper Usama Mir chipped in with two each.

In response, Sialkot could score 41/0 in seven overs before the stumps were drawn. Openers Azan Awais and Mohammad Huraira, unbeaten on 20 and 18, respectively, will resume their response on the penultimate day.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Hunain Shah backed his half-century down the order with three wickets to give Islamabad a handy lead over Multan on the second day.

Islamabad resumed their first innings from 272/8 and went on to add a handy 61 more to their overnight score to eventually finish at 333 all out in 89.4 overs.

Leading the way for them on day two was No.10 batter Hunain, who scored 51 off just 60 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes.

For Multan, Mohammad Ismail and Ali Usman bagged four wickets each, while Mohammad Shan took two.

In response, Multan’s batting unit faltered and could accumulate 170 runs before being bowled out in 44.3 overs despite captain Imam-ul-Haq’s half-century.

Imam top-scored with a 52-ball 51, laced with 10 boundaries, while Waqar Hussain was the other notable run-getter with his 41 off 58 deliveries.

For Islamabad, Hunain and Naqeebullah bagged three wickets each, while Mohammad Nadeem and Arsal Sheikh shared two between them.

After being forced to follow-on by Islamabad captain Rohail Nazir, Faisalabad scored 19/0 in four overs, reducing the deficit to 146 runs.