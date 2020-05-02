Basit Ali just as guilty so why scapegoat Saleem Malik: Former PCB CEO

Former PCB CEO Arif Abbasi has alleged that Basit Ali (pictured) had confessed to fixing matches in 1994.

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) former chief executive Arif Abbasi has claimed that former Test cricketer Basit Ali had also confessed to match-fixing but he was not exemplified like Saleem Malik was.

Abbasi, in a video, said that following the 1994 tour of Sri Lanka, the then-team manager Intikhab Alam had told him that Basit had admitted to being involved with bookies but vowed not to do such things in future and asked for a pardon.

The former PCB CEO said that he had instructed Alam to mention the incident in his tour report but he did not.

Using that alleged incident as an example, Abbasi questioned why Malik was being targeted and discriminated against, describing his treatment as "unfathomable".

He further said that Malik was acquitted in an inquiry conducted by the late Fakhruddin G Ibrahim when Australian cricketers had accused him of offering bribes. On that case's basis, Abbasi said, there was no need to form the Justice Qayyum Commission.

Alam corroborated the story of Basit's confession, saying that he had told Abbasi about the incident but did not officially report it due to a lack of evidence.

