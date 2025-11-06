Reigning world champion Mohammad Asif inaugurates Snooker hall in Karachi

National cueist Mohammad Asif (centre) inaugurates the Asgha Valika Snooker Hall at Naya Nazimbabad in Karachi on November 6, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Reigning IBSF World Champion Mohammad Asif inaugurated the state-of-the-art Snooker Hall at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana here on Thursday.

The Snooker hall, named after the late Asghar Valika, who is widely known as the father of Pakistan snooker, was inaugurated by Asif, who was accompanied by fellow national cueists Asjad Iqbal and Hasnain Akhtar, while former champion Mohammad Yousuf was also present at the glittering ceremony.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Asif applauded the initiative and expressed his hope that the newly-built Snooker hall would pave the way in unearthing the talented cueists for the country. He also backed the management’s plans of holding tournaments at the venue.

“I believe it is a very commendable initiative by those who established this beautiful academy and provided facilities here through snooker. In the future, by the will of Almighty Allah, this will greatly assist and support many of our players,” Asif stated.

“As mentioned, there are plans to hold national and international-level tournaments here, which is excellent. In particular, since the late Mr Asghar Valika, who is regarded as the founder of snooker here [in Pakistan], passed away, organising a tournament in his name is a wonderful effort to keep his memory alive. I believe that as long as his name is remembered, our names will be remembered too, since he was the founder of snooker here,” he added.

The three-time world champion stressed that Pakistan has a plethora of talent in the sport and creating such “facilities” will help them prepare for international level.

“All of us are doing our utmost in our own ways. Alhamdulillah, we have won many medals for Pakistan, including myself, Yousuf Bhai, Hasnain, and Asjad, who have all achieved great success as part of the team.

“We already have talented players, but if we continue to have such an environment and such facilities, including these tables, it will be of great benefit to our players. In the time to come, I believe Pakistan’s name will shine even brighter.”