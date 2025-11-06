Mohammad Nawaz lifts Pakistan to fighting total against South Africa in second ODI

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates scoring a half-century during their second ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 6, 2025. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Mohammad Nawaz’s blistering 59-run knock, after half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, led Pakistan to a formidable total against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Iqbal Stadium.

Opting to bat first, the home team finished at 269/9 in the allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a late onslaught.

The Green Shirts, however, got off to a dismal start to their innings as left-arm pacer Nandre Burger ran through their top-order, dismissing Fakhar Zaman (zero), Babar Azam (11) and Mohammad Rizwan (four) cheaply.

With the hosts reeling at 22/3 in 4.5 overs, Agha joined Saim in the middle, and the duo launched a recovery by putting together a gutsy 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The crucial stand was eventually broken by Corbin Bosch in the 25th over as he got Saim caught and bowled. The opening batter remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan with a 66-ball 53, laced with five fours and a six.

Pakistan then suffered another setback to their batting charge as Hussain Talat (10) fell victim to Nqabayomzi Peter in the 30th over.

Agha was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan when he put together 59 runs for the sixth wicket with fellow all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz until eventually being dismissed by Bosch in the 41st over.

The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a gutsy 69 off 105 deliveries, smashing five fours.

Following his departure, Nawaz took the reins of Pakistan’s innings and walked back after a run-a-ball 59, studded with four sixes and three fours before being dismissed by Nqabayomzi Peter on the penultimate delivery of the final over.

He received notable support from Faheem Ashraf, who played a blistering 28-run cameo off just 18 deliveries, featuring two sixes and as many fours.

Burger was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking four wickets for just 46 runs in his 10 overs, followed by leg-spinner Peter with three, while Bosch bagged two.