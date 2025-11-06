No discussion on Asia Cup Trophy in ICC CEC meeting: reports

India captain Suryakumar Yadav stands next to the trophy at the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: The ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 trophy fallout did not come under discussion during the International Cricket Council (ICC) quarterly meeting of the chief executives here, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided against raising the issue at the CEC meeting and instead plans to bring it under discussion during the board meeting, attended by the heads of all cricket boards, set to be held on Friday.

For the unversed, the trophy saga arose when the Indian men’s cricket team chose not to collect their winners’ medals and silverware following their victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 29.

The closing ceremony, which started after an hour-long delay, saw India’s Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma collect individual awards for their performances, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha received the runners-up prize money.

Kuldeep Yadav later collected the award for being the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, and opener Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.

However, the ceremony concluded without the Indian team receiving the winner’s trophy.

Last month, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), while responding to the BCCI’s correspondence, proposed that the trophy presentation ceremony be held in Dubai during the first week of November.

“If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it,” the ACC reportedly told the BCCI.

The following day, Indian media reported that the BCCI turned down the ACC’s invitation to receive the trophy from its president, Mohsin Naqvi.

According to a report by an Indian news website, a BCCI source has confirmed that the cricket board will not receive the trophy from Naqvi and will instead escalate the issue to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its upcoming meeting.

“We will not accept his response regarding the trophy handover,” the source said.