Messi honoured by Miami mayor, extends Inter Miami stay until 2028

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC during the first half at Chase Stadium on Oct 24, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Lionel Messi was presented with a special award by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, recognising his contributions to the city, the country, and the world of football.

"I have had the wish to give this [key] to you for all that you've done for our grand city, our country, and the world of football. Thank you," Suarez said.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in July 2023, made an immediate impact by leading the club to its first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup, in the same year.

He followed this with a 2024 Supporters' Shield victory and set a record for the most points in a single MLS campaign.

Recently, Messi signed a three-year contract extension with Inter Miami, keeping him at the club until the 2028 MLS season.

During his time with the team, he has won the 2024 MLS MVP and the 2025 Golden Boot and is currently a finalist for the 2025 MLS MVP award.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas also paid tribute to Messi during the ceremony.

"This is a small gift from this city, which has captured the hearts of all of us,” he said.

After receiving the award, Messi shared his feelings, saying he felt honoured and grateful.

"Thank you. I feel very honoured by this. It’s true that, as I just said, we feel very loved, very grateful, very happy to be living in this city, and to receive this distinction is a great honour for me, so thank you," Messi said.

On the same day, Inter Miami announced that construction at their stadium near Miami International Airport had reached a major milestone, with the final beams for the stadium canopy being installed.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami is preparing for the decisive game of the best-of-three Round 1 playoff series against Nashville SC on Saturday in Florida.