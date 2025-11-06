Champions League: Club Brugge, Barcelona share thrilling six-goal encounter

FC Barcelona players pose for a team group photo before the match against Brugge in Champions League on November 5, 2025. — Reuters

BRUGES: Barcelona fought back in a thrilling encounter to secure a 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, courtesy of a late own goal by 20-year-old Belgian defender Joaquin Seys.

With seven points from four games, Barcelona sits 11th in the group standings, while Club Brugge has four points and remains in contention for qualification.

The hosts opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Nicolo Tresoldi, following a rapid counter by 21-year-old Portuguese forward Carlos Forbs.

Forbs controlled a long ball on the run, evaded the offside trap, and delivered a low cross for Tresoldi to finish past the goalkeeper.

Barcelona responded immediately, with Ferran Torres equalising from close range just two minutes later. However, Club Brugge regained the lead in the 17th minute when Forbs scored after another swift counterattack.

In a back-and-forth contest, both sides created numerous chances. Jules Kounde struck the crossbar in the 27th minute as Barcelona pushed for another equaliser, while Ferran Torres missed another close-range opportunity just before halftime.

Barcelona finally levelled the score in the 77th minute when Lamine Yamal delivered a precise cross into the box, and defender Seys inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while attempting to clear