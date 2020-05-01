Fans and followers of Pakistan cricket have picked the famous 1990s pairing of Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail as their favourite among all other local opening duos.

The observation was made through social media activity conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a press release said.

The PCB launched a two-day activity on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. The activity got more than 1 million impressions, where current and former cricketers of Pakistan also mentioned their dream pairs along with the fans of the game.



Anwar (1989-2003), who scored 4,052 runs at an average of more than 45, has been declared the most famous opening batsman of Pakistan in Tests. He is also part of the three other top pairs in the list.

Anwar and Majid Khan (1964-1982) have been named as the second most famous opening duo, whereas Anwar's pairing with Hanif Mohammad and Mohammad Hafeez were the third and fourth-most popular pairings respectively.

READ: Pakistan’s greatest Test XI based only on stats and numbers

Fans pick Saeed Anwar, Aamer Sohail as Pakistan's greatest opening pair