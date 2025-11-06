New Zealand snap winless streak with nail-biting victory over West Indies

Mark Chapman bats during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and West Indies played at Eden Park in Auckland on November 6, 2025. - AFP

AUCKLAND: Mark Chapman smashed a blistering 78 off just 28 balls as New Zealand held their nerve to secure their first T20I victory of the home season, bouncing back against the West Indies at Eden Park.

Chasing 208, West Indies looked down and out at 93 for 6 in the 13th over, needing a daunting 18 runs per over.

The required run rate suddenly dipped as Rovman Powell launched a late onslaught, bringing the visitors back into contention.

Needing 16 from the final over, West Indies seemed poised for a miraculous win after Matthew Forde hit a couple of boundaries, leaving just eight runs required off four balls.

However, Powell was caught by Kyle Jamieson on the fourth delivery, and Forde managed only a single off the last ball, leaving West Indies three runs short.

Jamieson’s composed slower ball proved decisive, relieving pressure on a New Zealand side that had lost the series opener at the same ground just 24 hours earlier.

New Zealand, sent in to bat, got off to a cautious start with Devon Conway and Tim Robinson putting together a 55-run opening partnership. Robinson’s premeditated ramps unsettled the seamers, but New Zealand was 59 for 2 after nine overs.

Chapman then unleashed a flurry of powerful shots, smashing Romario Shepherd for three consecutive sixes in the 13th over and recording a career-best 19-a-ball half-century, his first in four T20I innings this season.

He finally fell in the 17th over, but Mitchell Santner ensured New Zealand finished strongly with a six in the final over.

For West Indies, Matthew Forde returned from injury and bowled three tidy overs, including a key wicket of Conway with a delivery mirroring his previous match.

Forde ended with figures of 1 for 17, but the rest of the West Indies attack struggled, particularly on a small Eden Park ground.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, introduced only in the 16th over, was taken apart by Chapman and Daryl Mitchell, conceding 23 runs in a single over.

New Zealand’s only change from the series opener was Ish Sodhi replacing all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who was ruled out after a shoulder injury during warm-ups.

Sodhi made an immediate impact, claiming three crucial wickets, including a sensational diving catch by Chapman to dismiss Ackeem Auguste and a googly that bowled Jason Holder.

West Indies’ middle and lower order showed glimpses of brilliance as Shepherd and Powell hit five sixes between them in a six-ball burst, briefly reviving the chase.

Yet, the early damage proved too great, and New Zealand ultimately emerged victorious.

The win not only snapped West Indies’ five-match T20I winning streak but also gave New Zealand a much-needed boost ahead of the remainder of their home series.