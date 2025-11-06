Yamal hits back at 'injury lies' after Barcelona's comeback draw

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal scores their second goal against Brugge in Champions League on November 5, 2025. — Reuters

BRUGES: Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has dismissed reports questioning his fitness as “all lies” after inspiring his side’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.

Yamal, who recently returned from a groin injury that kept him out for seven games, played a key role in Barcelona’s three comebacks during the match.

The 18-year-old scored a stunning solo goal and set up the equaliser, securing a crucial point for Hansi Flick’s side.

In a post-match interview, Yamal addressed the rumours surrounding his injury, emphasising his focus on hard work and recovery.

"I am good. A lot has been said about my injury and that I was sad — it was all lies. I wanted to work hard to get back to this level where I feel best and have the most fun," he said.

Barcelona fell behind three times but responded with goals from Ferran Torres, Yamal, and a late own goal by Christos Tzolis. Yamal scored his second Champions League goal with a brilliant move, combining with Fermin Lopez before calmly finishing into the corner.

During the post-match press conference, coach Hansi Flick praised the youngster’s performance but urged caution.

"I am happy that he manages this situation well, but it’s not easy. He must stay focused on training and treatment," Flick said.

Yamal also dismissed comparisons to Lionel Messi, stressing that he is focused on developing his own identity rather than emulating his idol.

"I can’t compare myself to Messi — he’s scored thousands of goals like that. I have to make my own way," he added.

The draw leaves Barcelona 11th in their Champions League group with seven points, while they remain second in La Liga ahead of Sunday’s trip to Celta Vigo.