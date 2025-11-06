Luis Suarez suspended for playoff decider after kick incident

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez scores against Atlanta United during the second half at Chase Stadium on Oct 11, 2025. — Reuters

Major League Soccer (MLS) has suspended Inter Miami star forward Luis Suarez for Saturday’s decisive playoff match against Nashville SC, following a kicking incident during last weekend’s defeat.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee handed Suarez a one-match suspension for an off-ball incident that occurred during Game 2 of the first-round series. In the 71st minute of Nashville’s 2-1 victory, Suarez kicked defender Andy Najar.

No foul was called and no card was shown during the match; however, the disciplinary committee retains the authority to review and sanction incidents post-game, particularly when referees see an event but opt not to take action.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan, who previously starred for Barcelona and Liverpool, has a controversial disciplinary history. Suarez has faced bans three times for biting opponents and once for alleged racial remarks, which he denied.

Earlier this year, Suarez served a three-match MLS suspension in September for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member following the Leagues Cup final on August 31 — an act that also earned him a six-match ban from future Leagues Cup tournaments.

The decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three series will take place Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Inter Miami will aim to avoid a first-round playoff exit for the second straight year.