Luis Suarez suspended for playoff decider after kick incident

Best-of-three series' third game set for Saturday

By Web Desk
November 06, 2025
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez scores against Atlanta United during the second half at Chase Stadium on Oct 11, 2025. — Reuters 

Major League Soccer (MLS) has suspended Inter Miami star forward Luis Suarez for Saturday’s decisive playoff match against Nashville SC, following a kicking incident during last weekend’s defeat.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee handed Suarez a one-match suspension for an off-ball incident that occurred during Game 2 of the first-round series. In the 71st minute of Nashville’s 2-1 victory, Suarez kicked defender Andy Najar.

No foul was called and no card was shown during the match; however, the disciplinary committee retains the authority to review and sanction incidents post-game, particularly when referees see an event but opt not to take action.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan, who previously starred for Barcelona and Liverpool, has a controversial disciplinary history. Suarez has faced bans three times for biting opponents and once for alleged racial remarks, which he denied.

Earlier this year, Suarez served a three-match MLS suspension in September for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member following the Leagues Cup final on August 31 — an act that also earned him a six-match ban from future Leagues Cup tournaments.

The decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three series will take place Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Inter Miami will aim to avoid a first-round playoff exit for the second straight year.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Football Leagues