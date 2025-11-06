Ahmedabad likely to host T20 World Cup 2026 final as ICC set to announce schedule

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan speaks to Abhishek Sharma of India and Shubman Gill of India during the Asia cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been shortlisted to host the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) expected to announce the complete schedule in the coming days.

According to Indian media reports, top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently held a meeting where it was decided that the upcoming T20 World Cup will be staged across fewer cities compared to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Each selected venue is expected to host at least six matches.

The BCCI has shortlisted five major venues — Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai — to host matches in India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will co-host the tournament, with three of its stadiums likely to be selected, although the specific venues have not yet been confirmed.

Uncertainty remains over whether Bengaluru and Lucknow will be included as host cities.

Furthermore, the BCCI has decided that venues which hosted matches during the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup — including Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore and Navi Mumbai — will not be considered for the men’s event.

The ICC has also communicated to the BCCI that if Sri Lanka qualifies for the semi-finals, their match will be held in Colombo. Additionally, if Pakistan reaches the final, the title clash will be played at a neutral venue.

As per an existing agreement, the highly anticipated India–Pakistan fixture will take place in Colombo, as both boards had previously agreed not to tour each other’s countries.

Instead, their bilateral and ICC tournament matches will be held at neutral venues.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to begin early next year, with the BCCI having already submitted the proposed schedule to the ICC.