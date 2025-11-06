Atletico’s Le Normand suffers serious knee injury after Champions League win

Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand is substituted off after sustaining an injury on November 4, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Atletico Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that defender Robin Le Normand has suffered a high-grade injury to the back of his left knee, sustained during their 3-1 Champions League victory over Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Spanish international was substituted midway through the first half of Tuesday’s home clash after colliding with a Saint-Gilloise player and grimacing in pain.

Subsequent medical examinations determined that the injury resulted from hyperextension of the joint.

According to the club’s official statement, tests revealed a significant lesion to the semimembranosus muscle and the posterior capsule, although the ligaments and meniscus remain intact, sparing the defender from more severe damage.

“Further assessment carried out on Wednesday confirmed a high-grade injury to the posterior capsule and the semimembranosus muscle, but the ligaments and meniscus were not affected,” Atletico said in a statement.

Spanish media reports suggest that the 28-year-old could be sidelined for at least a month, ruling him out of Atletico’s upcoming Champions League home fixture against Inter Milan on November 26 and Spain’s World Cup qualifier away to Georgia on November 15.

Le Normand’s injury occurred when his left leg struck the hip of Union’s Mandela Zorgane, causing him to collapse in visible pain.

Despite receiving on-field treatment, he was unable to continue and was replaced shortly afterward.

Atletico Madrid will next face Levante UD at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on November 8 in their upcoming LaLiga fixture.