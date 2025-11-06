Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against South Africa in second ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and South Africa's Matthew Breetzke during the toss ahead of the second ODI at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 6, 2025. – PCB

FAISALABAD: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams.

Head to Head:

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 88 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs), with Pakistan winning 35 matches, South Africa emerging victorious in 52, and one game ending without a result.

Matches Played: 88

Pakistan won: 35

South Africa won: 52

No result: 01

Form Guide:

Pakistan will be keen to secure another victory and clinch the ODI series after winning the shorter-format series against South Africa and taking the lead with a triumph in the opening match.

Despite recent ODI series losses to New Zealand and the West Indies, the hosts will be eager to bounce back and avenge those defeats when they face the Proteas.

Meanwhile, South Africa will aim to regain momentum after winning their recent ODI series against England and will be determined to level the contest following their T20I series defeat and loss in the first ODI.

Pakistan: W, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

South Africa: L, L, W, W, L