Luka Doncic shines as Lakers stun Spurs in NBA thriller

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Nov 5, 2025. — Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic delivered a masterclass performance with 35 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds, propelling the Los Angeles Lakers to a dramatic 118–116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA clash on Wednesday.

For the Lakers, Deandre Ayton contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 17 points as Los Angeles overturned a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to claim the win.

Doncic, 26, also matched a career high with five steals and nailed a crucial three-pointer with 2:31 left to give the Lakers a 113–112 lead — one they never relinquished. Los Angeles then converted five of six free throws in the final 87 seconds to secure the result.

The Lakers managed the victory despite missing Austin Reaves (groin injury) for the second consecutive game, while LeBron James (sciatica) has yet to feature this season.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama finished with 19 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:40 remaining. Stephon Castle added 16 points and eight assists, Jeremy Sochan scored 16, and Devin Vassell chipped in 15. Harrison Barnes (14 points) and Sochan also fouled out late in the game.

Wembanyama struggled from the floor, shooting 5-of-14 and committing five turnovers, marking his second consecutive underwhelming performance.

San Antonio entered the final quarter leading 96–88, but Wembanyama’s early foul trouble proved costly. The rookie returned with 6:38 remaining as the Spurs held a 106–100 lead, only for Doncic to spark the Lakers’ comeback.

Earlier, the Lakers had led 74–72 midway through the third quarter before the Spurs went on an 18–6 run, with Castle scoring the final six points of the stretch, including a three-point play.

Despite trailing by as many as 10 points in the opening quarter, the Lakers clawed back to take a 60–59 halftime lead, with Doncic scoring 22 first-half points.

With this win, the Lakers improve their record and will next face Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.