DeMar DeRozan leads Kings past Warriors in thrilling NBA showdown

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Demar Derozan controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center on Nov 5, 2025. — Reuters

SACRAMENTO: DeMar DeRozan’s stellar performance powered the Sacramento Kings to a hard-fought 121-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling National Basketball Association (NBA) encounter at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday.

The veteran forward displayed his trademark mid-range brilliance, finishing with 25 points, two assists, and two rebounds. The Kings, now 3-5 on the season, overturned an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Russell Westbrook was equally instrumental, recording a remarkable triple-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists — his record-extending 204th career triple-double.

His leadership and energy proved vital as Sacramento erupted for 29 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

Dennis Schroder added 18 points and seven assists, ensuring the offense maintained its rhythm throughout the contest. Drew Eubanks contributed 12 points and six rebounds, while young guard Nique Clifford impressed with 13 points in extended minutes.

Despite leading through three quarters, the Warriors were unable to withstand Sacramento’s late surge. The Kings tightened their defense and outscored Golden State 31-29 in the final frame to complete the comeback.

Rookie Will Richard was a bright spot for the short-handed Warriors, scoring a career-high 30 points in his first NBA start.

Golden State were without their three senior players — Stephen Curry (illness), Draymond Green (rib contusion) and Jimmy Butler (lower back strain).

The Sacramento Kings will next host the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 8, while the Golden State Warriors are set to face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.