Nathan Lyon brushes off Waugh’s concerns over Australia’s Test future

Nathan Lyon of Australia and Steve Waugh, Australian Team Mentor, celebrate in the change rooms after Australia claimed victory to retain the Ashes during day five of the 4th Specsavers Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on September 08, 2019 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia’s legendary spinner Nathan Lyon has downplayed concerns raised by former captain Steve Waugh regarding the national team’s future transition once the current core of senior players retires.

Waugh recently suggested that chief selector George Bailey had been hesitant to make tough selection calls and warned that Australia could face a major void when Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Lyon eventually step away from Test cricket.

Responding to Waugh’s remarks, Lyon defended both the team’s longevity and the selectors’ decisiveness.

Speaking to Fox Sports a few weeks before the Ashes opener at Perth Stadium, Lyon highlighted how modern professionalism has extended players’ careers.

“The game is a lot more professional than it was even 10 years ago when I started. The science behind it all — recovery, preparation, and how athletes look after themselves — has improved massively,” Lyon said.

“I feel like age is just a number. I still believe my best cricket is ahead of me.”

The 36-year-old spinner made it clear that retirement discussions are not on the agenda for him or his long-time bowling partners.

“As soon as you start talking about retirement, it comes around a lot quicker,” Lyon noted.

“I haven’t thought about it, and neither have Starcy, Josh, or Pat. We haven’t sat down and talked about it — we just love playing for Australia, love competing, and love winning Test matches.”

Lyon also addressed Waugh’s claim that selectors avoid difficult conversations with players, revealing he had a candid discussion with captain Pat Cummins, head coach Andrew McDonald, and selector Tony Dodemaide before being rested for the pink-ball Test against West Indies — a match that marked Starc’s 100th Test appearance.

“I had a really hard conversation with Tony Dodemaide, Andrew McDonald, and Pat about that last Test, so I don’t necessarily agree with that,” Lyon said.

“The selectors have been really clear and are willing to make tough calls. I was on the receiving end of one, so I know how it feels. Our communication between players, coaches, and selectors is really strong — and that’s incredibly important.

Lyon, who has claimed 110 wickets in 30 Tests against England — including two five-wicket hauls — sits fifth on the all-time list of most wickets against England.

While Shane Warne’s record of 195 wickets appears unassailable, Lyon could climb to third place by surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin (114) and Muttiah Muralitharan (112), trailing only Hugh Trumble (141).