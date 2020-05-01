Shahif Afridi offers to help settle Shoaib Akhtar, PCB attorney's beef

Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has offered to mediate between bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi so that the pair's defamation lawsuit can be quashed before it goes to court.

After Akhtar, in the aftermath of the Umar Akmal ban, accused Rizvi of pitting players against the PCB, Rizvi reacted and filed a Rs10 million defamation lawsuit against the Rawalpindi Express.

In a bid to not let the beef escalate any further, Afridi has tried to intervene and kill the quash amicably.

"Shoaib Akhtar was one of Pakistan's best-ever bowlers and match winners. As he said he respects law and lawyers, I hope him and Taffazul Rizvi can sort out their issues amicably in the coming days. I am ready to help them reach an amicable solution," Afridi tweeted today.



