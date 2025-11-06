Manchester City cruise to 4-1 Champions League victory over Dortmund

Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on November 5, 2025. – Reuters

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland returned to torment his former club Borussia Dortmund with a clinical finish, while Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City cruised to a commanding 4-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The result lifted the defending champions to fourth in their league-phase group with 10 points from four matches, while Dortmund slipped to 14th on seven points.

City, who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2023, dominated proceedings from the outset.

“I like a lot of things that I see,” said manager Pep Guardiola. “Ten points, we are fourth and we are much better than we were last season. Huge compliment and respect to these players — we’re in a very good position.”

Foden opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, collecting a clever pass from Tijjani Reijnders before firing a crisp left-footed strike from outside the box past Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Seven minutes later, Haaland — who now boasts 27 goals in 17 appearances for club and country — doubled City’s lead. The Norwegian striker finished coolly from the centre of the box following a blistering run and pinpoint assist from Jeremy Doku.

Foden completed his brace in the 57th minute in almost identical fashion to his opener, again linking up with Reijnders before bending a curling effort inside the far post — marking his first-ever double in a Champions League fixture.

“Happy it’s not just Erling scoring goals,” Guardiola added. “Phil was simply fantastic.”

Waldemar Anton reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 72nd minute, converting from a free kick to the delight of Dortmund’s travelling fans, who continued to sing throughout the night.

However, City sealed the win in stoppage time through Rayan Cherki, who weaved between two defenders before firing a deflected shot past Kobel to make it 4-1.

City were dominant throughout, registering nine shots on target compared to Dortmund’s one. Doku and Savinho relentlessly stretched the German side’s defence, creating space for City’s midfield to dictate the tempo.

Savinho came close to adding a fifth with a thunderous left-foot volley from a Foden pass, narrowly missing the top corner.

“I think it was one goal too many,” admitted Dortmund coach Niko Kovac. “We started well and controlled the game early, but we handed the match to City. They played very clean football and deserved to win.”

Haaland extended his Champions League scoring streak to five consecutive matches — his best run in the competition since 2020/21 — and made history as the first player to score in five successive games for three different clubs: Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

“In terms of numbers, Erling is unbelievable,” said Doku. “Tonight he scored just once, but he gives us so much more than goals. He’s vital to how we play.”