Pep Guardiola hails Foden’s return to form after brace in Dortmund rout

The collage of photo shows Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Phil Foden. - Reuters

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola has praised Phil Foden’s return to top form after the England forward netted twice in Manchester City’s commanding 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Foden, who was named the Premier League Player of the Season in 2023–24, endured a challenging campaign last term as City finished third and suffered defeat in the FA Cup final.

However, the 25-year-old’s first-ever Champions League brace took his tally in the competition to 20 goals, making him only the ninth Englishman to reach that milestone and the second-youngest to do so after Wayne Rooney.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola lauded Foden’s display, describing him as a “special player” following a result that lifted City to fourth in their Champions League group.

“When Phil is at that level, playing between the lines and in the pockets, it doesn’t matter what happens. He’s a special player, and we need his goals. Hopefully, today is the first step,” Guardiola said.

Foden, who scored 19 league goals two seasons ago, saw his form dip significantly last year, leading to his omission from England’s last three international squads.

Nevertheless, the 54-year-old Spaniard believes the midfielder deserves another opportunity and backed him to rediscover his consistency under England boss Thomas Tuchel.

“Thomas knows Phil perfectly. No one can deny his quality and ability,” Guardiola added.

The City manager also praised England’s depth of attacking talent while urging Foden to continue striving for improvement.

“England are so lucky to have a mountain of good players, but Phil has to push himself to be better and better. He was the best player in the Premier League when we won four in a row — and now you can feel he’s back,” Guardiola concluded.