PCB to relocate ICC-approved biomechanics lab back to NCA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to renovate the building at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore to relocate its biomechanics lab back to the facility.

A few years ago, a dedicated structure for the biomechanics lab was constructed at the NCA; however, the project was left incomplete due to various reasons.

As a result, the PCB established the lab at a local university to continue its operations.

The PCB’s biomechanics lab, approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC), meets global standards for testing and analysis.

Following his appointment as Director of High Performance, Aaqib Javed has taken the initiative to shift the lab back to the NCA to strengthen the board’s player development and performance analysis infrastructure.

To facilitate this move, the PCB has now invited tenders for the renovation and refurbishment of the long-delayed building that will once again house the biomechanics lab.

The ICC-approved facility plays a crucial role in monitoring and improving bowlers’ actions, ensuring compliance with international regulations.

Once fully operational at the NCA, it will enable in-depth analysis and corrective training under one roof.

The biomechanics lab was initially launched eight years ago in collaboration with a local university. The relocation to the NCA aims to centralise resources and streamline Pakistan’s high-performance and development programmes.

Earlier this year, in June, Aaqib Javed confirmed during a press conference that the PCB planned to move the biomechanics lab from the university back to the NCA.

“Just like in the past, we will bring development back into the academies. We are setting up a biomechanics lab in the academy and upgrading all facilities,” Aaqib stated.

“The new setup will feature modern training equipment and software to enhance player performance,” he added.