Pakistani-origin Nayma Sheikh makes history with Scotland’s top sports scholarship

Nayma Sheikh of Scotland appeals during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Scotland at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval on January 22, 2025 in Bangi, Malaysia. - ICC

Pakistani-origin Scottish women’s cricketer Nayma Sheikh has made history by becoming the first cricketer in Scotland, male or female, to receive the prestigious Scotland National Sports Scholarship.

Sheikh has been selected for the renowned Winning Students 100 Scotland National Sports Scholarship, which supports student-athletes in achieving excellence both academically and athletically.

According to Cricket Scotland, Sheikh is the first cricketer from the country to be awarded this honour.

The programme currently supports over 1,700 student-athletes nationwide, helping them balance their education with elite-level sports commitments.

The scholarships are awarded based on academic performance and sporting potential. Sheikh is currently pursuing a degree in Accountancy and Finance at the University of Glasgow.

Having made her international debut in 2023, the 19-year-old all-rounder has already represented Scotland in two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and seven T20 Internationals (T20Is). So far, she has scored 10 runs in ODIs and six runs in T20Is.

This year, a total of 105 student-athletes from 31 different disciplines have been included in the scholarship programme.

Expressing her delight over the recognition, Sheikh said she was honoured to represent Scottish cricket at such a prestigious level.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be the first cricketer, both male and female, in Scotland to receive this scholarship. This opportunity will help me grow further in both my academic and sporting career,” she said.