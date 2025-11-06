Pat Cummins provides major update on back injury ahead of Ashes series

Pat Cummins takes part in a training session at Cricket Central on October 22, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins has offered a promising update on his recovery from a back injury, expressing confidence about returning for the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting December 4.

The Aussies announced their squad for the first Test in Perth on Wednesday, with Cummins notably absent as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term back issue.

Despite missing the opener, the skipper confirmed he will travel with the squad to Perth to increase his training workload as he targets a comeback for the day-night Test in Brisbane.

“I don’t really want to commit to anything this far out,” Cummins said.

“I’m pretty keen to play as much as I can, but realistically, if we have a big game and I bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there’s a game that starts a few days later, it might be a bridge too far.

I’m trying to get right, and if I get right then hopefully, I’ll try to play most of it as I can. That’s the aim and we’re building our plan to the second Test.”

Cummins added that he plans to have a full bowling session in Perth, which will help determine his readiness.

“I’ll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I’ll know where I’m at,” he said.

With Cummins sidelined, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, and Brendan Doggett have been named as fast-bowling options for the first Test, joining regulars Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Boland is widely expected to feature given his impressive past performances, while the team continues to assess Cameron Green’s fitness to bowl.

Cummins revealed that his recovery has been progressing well and ahead of schedule.

“It’s been really good. Yesterday was probably a three-quarter run-up for seven or eight overs, and it’s all feeling good — better than expected,” he said.

“I’m bowling around 115–120 km/h now, and each session will be a little more intense. By the time we get to Perth, I should be close to full run-up and overs.”

“There’s no stress so far. I’ve had the same injury before, so I know what to expect. I feel really good and confident about playing a fair bit of the summer.”

Australia’s Squad (First Test Only)

Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster.

England’s Squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Mark Wood.

Ashes 2025–26 Series Schedule