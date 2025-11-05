South Africa name Dewald Brevis’s replacement for Pakistan ODIs

South Africa´s Dewald Brevis reacts after playing a shot during their second T20I against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed Rubin Hermann as Dewald Brevis’s replacement for the remainder of the ongoing away ODI series against Pakistan.

The North West Dragons batter, who has made six appearances for South Africa in T20Is, has played 41 List A matches and scored 1699 runs at a remarkable average of 49.97 and a strike rate of 86.02 with the help of six centuries and as many fifties.

“North West Dragons batter Rubin Hermann has been named as Dewald Brevis’ replacement for the remainder of the One-Day International series against Pakistan,” the CSA said in a statement.

Notably, Brevis got ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury, which he picked up during the two teams’ third and final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last week.

Subsequent scans confirmed a low-grade shoulder muscle strain, ruling him out of the 50-over leg of the tour.

"Momentum Multiply Titans batter Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain," the board had shared in a statement.

"He sustained the shoulder injury during the third T20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

"Brevis will undergo rehabilitation with the Proteas Men’s medical team in Pakistan in preparation for the upcoming Test tour of India."

Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ for his striking resemblance to AB de Villiers in stroke play, Brevis has represented South Africa in six ODIs, scoring 110 runs at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 159.42.

For the unversed, home side Pakistan lead the ongoing three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their hard-earned victory in the series opener, played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The remaining two fixtures will also be played at the same venue on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

South Africa’s updated squad for Pakistan ODIs:



Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Rubin Hermann, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.