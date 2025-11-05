Paddy Pimblett issues warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of potential title fight

An undated photo of English MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett (Right) and Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria. — Instagram

Paddy Pimblett has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria, saying he wants to bully the Spanish fighter in a potential UFC title fight like Liverpool did to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Lifelong Liverpool fan Pimblett was in attendance at Anfield when his side defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League encounter.

Pimblett, who has been present at several Liverpool matches over the last few years and even has his own mural outside the club's stadium.

But on Tuesday, Pimblett's beloved Liverpool beating Topuria's Madrid was extra special to him.

'The Baddy' revealed on social media after the match that he met his childhood hero and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at the game.

“Finally got to meet Mr Liverpool,” Pimblett captioned an Instagram post with an image of him and Gerrard.

“One of our own and Huyton’s finest. Steven Gerrard my absolute childhood hero proper scouser who gave his all to the club.”

Pimblett then aimed at his bitter rival Topuria, who is expected to appear in his first lightweight title defence in early 2026.

The Liverpool native said that he wants to bully Topuria in their potential title fight like his club did to Real Madrid.

“No-show from Ilia Topuria," Pimblett added.

"Where were you tonight? Thought you were a Real Madrid fan?

“Can’t wait to bully you in the octagon like the Reds just bullied 'your team' for 90 minutes.”

Paddy Pimblett is unbeaten since making his debut in 2021 against Luigi Vendramini.

However, following his career-best victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April, he has not entered the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria is the biggest star in UFC currently. He brutally stopped Charles Oliveira in June to become the lightweight division king. And faced off with Pimblett in the cage after the fight.