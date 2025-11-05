Cristiano Ronaldo says winning FIFA World Cup would not define his legacy

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Hungary in UEFA Qualifiers on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that winning a FIFA World Cup would not define his legacy.

Ronaldo is the leading goal scorer in men's international football with 143 goals and has 952 in total, including club football.

The World Cup is the only major trophy the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is missing in his distinguished career.

Speaking with Piers Morgan in an interview, Ronaldo said that winning the World Cup was not the only dream he lived for.

"If you ask me, Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup? No, it's not a dream," Ronaldo, 40, said in a clip of the full interview that will be released later on Thursday.

The Portugal captain said that it would be unjust to relate his legacy to only one tournament.

"Define what?" the Al Nassr captain said.

"To define if I'm one of the best of the history, to win one competition, [of] six games, seven games. You think it's fair?"

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Champions League winner, has faced constant comparisons with Lionel Messi throughout his career.

Former Barcelona legend Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, recently said that winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina was "the dream of my life."

"Is Messi better than me? I disagree. I don't want to be humble," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo has many achievements with Portugal. He has won Euro 2016, the inaugural UEFA Nations League three years later and again this summer with his national team.

Ronaldo has the privilege of being the only player to have featured in six European Championships and has the most goals in the history of the competition with 14.