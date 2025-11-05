Shane Bond named Birmingham Phoenix men’s head coach

Paarl Royals coach Shane Bond pictured ahead of their SA20 match against Durban's Super Giants at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 27, 2025. — SA20

KARACHI: The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix on Wednesday roped in legendary New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as the head coach of their men’s team for a two-year stint.

Bond, who replaced Blackcaps in 18 Tests, 82 ODIs and 20 T20Is, will replace his compatriot Daniel Vettori, who is set to join the rebranded Sunrisers Leeds.

The 50-year-old has extensive coaching experience in franchise cricket, having served as the bowling coach for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Bond has also previously served as the head coach of the Paarl Royals in South Africa’s SA20 and the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"We're thrilled to appoint Shane as head coach. His elite coaching experience, proven success in global franchise leagues, and passion for player development will be a major asset,” Phoenix’s performance director James Thomas stated.

"Throughout a competitive selection process, his vision, tactical insight, and ability to build high-performing environments really stood out. He understands the demands of modern franchise cricket and what it takes to perform at the highest level," he added.

Shane Bond, who also had a brief stint as an overseas player at Warwickshire in 2002, highlighted his familiarity with the club and city, stating that he has a “strong connection”, which he cited would be crucial in instilling the fearless mindset into his players.

"I know what it means to walk out onto the Edgbaston pitch and represent the people in the stands. I want to instil that into our players and create an environment which breeds success… I want my team to play a fearless, exciting brand of cricket which ultimately delivers success for the Birmingham Phoenix."