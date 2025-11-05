Potter includes injured Isak in his first Sweden squad

Sweden's Alexander Isak (left) in action with Kosovo's Ilir Krasniqi in a FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers match against Kosovo at Ullevi in Gothenburg on October 13, 2025. — Reuters

New Sweden coach Graham Potter has included injured Liverpool forward Alexander Isak in his squad on Wednesday for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers this month, while Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres was left out.

Former West Ham United manager Potter was appointed as Sweden boss last month to rescue their flailing 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Isak, who made a 125 million pound ($167.76 million) record switch to Liverpool in September, has missed the last four matches in all competitions for his club due to a groin injury.

He was part of the Liverpool side that defeated Eintracht Frankfurt by 5-1.

Lucas Bergvall, a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, also suffered a concussion and was in doubt, but Potter said both were available.

"As things stand right now, they are available. Lucas has had a concussion, but hopefully he can be there when it's time for us to play," Potter said.

"Alex can hopefully play a bit this weekend and will be in Spain on Monday."

The squad will gather in Marbella, Spain and will travel to Switzerland to feature in the first game against the group leaders on November 15, before they play Slovenia three days later.

Gyokeres, meanwhile, is absent from the squad due to injury after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he had muscular issues and was not part of the Gunners' squad for the Champions League match against Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

SWEDEN SQUAD FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Noel Törnqvist, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom

Defenders: Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Emil Holm, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Ken Sema, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson

Midfielders and forwards: Taha Ali, Yasin Ayari, Roony Bardghji, Lucas Bergvall, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Alexander Isak, Jesper Karlstrom, Hugo Larsson, Isac Lidberg, Gustav Lundgren, Benjamin Nygren, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli