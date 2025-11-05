Novak Djokovic provides major update on ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic made his debut in 2003 and is still competing at the highest level. — AFP

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has provided a major update on the ATP Finals after the president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation delivered a bold statement about his participation.

Djokovic has secured his place in the draw for the season-ending tournament in Turin, joining Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Alex De Minaur and Ben Shelton.

However, his participation is not confirmed as he skipped the tournament last year as well, saying he will play only important events and ones that have a special meaning to him, as he is at the twilight of his career.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has followed a similar schedule this year as well, and rumours are there that he will skip the ATP Finals, but Angelo Binaghi, chief of Italian tennis, earlier this week said that Djokovic would play.

“We have confirmation that Djokovic will play in Turin,” he boldly told radio channel Rai Gr Parlamento.

But Novak Djokovic has dismissed that claim, saying: “I don’t know where he (Binaghi) got that information from. Definitely not from me or my team. I will decide at the end of this tournament.”

Djokovic is currently playing at the Hellenic Championship and has made a successful start to the campaign, winning his opening match against Alejandro Tabilo by 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 to deny the Chilean a third consecutive win in their head-to-head rivalry.

The Greek event is one of the tournaments which are close to his heart as he recently moved to Athens with his family.

“It feels really at home, playing in Athens. A few months ago when I came here with my family, I was very excited because I have always loved Greece,” Djokovic, whose only title this year has come at the Geneva Open in May, said.