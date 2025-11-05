QEAT: Saad Baig’s century headlines opening day of sixth round

Karachi Blues' Saad Baig poses for a picture after the first day of their sixth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Peshawar at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 5, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: In-form opener Saad Baig scored an anchoring century to put Karachi Blues in a commanding position on the opening day of their sixth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) match against Peshawar here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

After being put into bat first by Peshawar captain Sajid Khan, Karachi Blues finished the opening day at 323/7 in 90 overs with skipper Saud Shakeel and No.9 batter Mohammad Hamza on the crease.

Karachi Blues, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they were reduced to 63/3 by Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Imran Jnr before wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan joined Saad in the middle.

The duo scripted an astounding turnaround by putting together 133 runs for the fourth wicket.

Saad went on to top-score with an anchoring 109 off 210 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Usman made a 95-ball 84, laced with 13 fours and a six.

Following their dismissals, skipper Saud (63 not out) took the reins of Karachi Blues’ batting charge with an unbeaten half-century.

He will resume their first innings on the second day alongside Hamza, who had made two not out.

For Peshawar, skipper Sajid, Amir and Imran picked up two wickets each on the opening day, while Niaz Khan chipped in with one.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, centuries from Mohammad Farooq, Salman Khan Jnr and Khushdil Shah helped FATA pile a mammoth total on the opening day of their sixth-round match against Abbottabad.

At the stumps on day one, FATA were 460/3 in 90 overs with Khushdil and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi unbeaten on 108 and 22, respectively.

Top-order batter Salman led their batting charge on the opening day, top-scoring with 133 off 159 deliveries, studded with 20 fours and two sixes. He was closely followed by opener Farooq, who made a blistering 105 off just 76 balls, smashing 12 fours and six sixes.

Meanwhile, another opener, Mohammad Usman, lent notable support with 87 off 122 deliveries.

For Abbottabad, Shahab Khan bagged two wickets, while skipper Kamran Ghulam could pick up one.

In another sixth-round QEAT match, Afaq Afridi’s five-wicket haul helped Faisalabad bowl out Lahore Whites for a modest total on the opening day.

Put into bat first, Lahore Whites could accumulate 179 runs before being bowled out in 48.2 overs despite a cautious knock by middle-order batter Obaid Shahid.

Obaid remained their top-scorer with 43 off 72 deliveries, while all-rounder Qasim Akram was the other notable run-getter with a 40-ball 31.

Afaq led Faisalabad’s bowling charge by picking up five wickets for just 63 runs in 16 overs, followed by Khurram Shahzad with three, while Asad Raza bagged two.



In response, Faisalabad had slipped to 69/5 in 25 overs by the end of the first day's play, courtesy of Nisar Ahmad's three wickets.

The right-arm seamer was supported by Ahmed Basir and Aamir Jamal, who made one scalp apiece.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Awais Zafar remained the top scorer for Faisalabad on the opening day with a 40-ball 26, while Hasan Raza and Atiq-ur-Rehman, 13 each, were the other notable run-getters.

Mohammad Faizan and Taimur Khan, both unbeaten on zero, will resume Faisalabad's response on the second day as they still trail Lahore Whites by 110 runs.



At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Islamabad were reeling at 272/8 against Multan on the opening day of their sixth-round QEAT match despite wicketkeeper batter Rohail Nazir’s gutsy half-century.

Rohail remained their top-scorer with 71 off 122 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and a six. Besides him, middle-order batters Sarmad Bhatti and Arsal Sheikh made notable contributions with 38 and 37, respectively.

Lower-order batters Mohammad Nadeem and Hunain Shah, unbeaten on 10 and 18, respectively, will resume Islamabad’s first innings on the second day.

Mohammad Ismail was the pick of the bowlers for Multan on the opening day, having taken four wickets for just 60 runs in his 16 overs thus far. Mohammad Shan and Ali Usman chipped in with two wickets each.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, opening batter Mohammad Sudais’s century, followed by fellow top-order batter Mohammad Ammar’s unbeaten half-century, helped Bahawalpur finish the opening day of their sixth-round QEAT match against leaders and defending champions Sialkot at 203/2 in 58 overs.

Put into bat first, Bahawalpur had a contrasting start to their innings as their opener Mohammad Akram (12) fell victim to Test pacer Hasan Ali with just 26 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Ammar joined Sudais in the middle, and the duo stabilised their innings with a 154-run stand for the second wicket.

The anchoring partnership eventually culminated with Sudais getting run out by Hasan after scoring 112 off 150 with the help of 15 fours and two sixes.

Ammar, on the other hand, remained firm and put together an unbeaten 23-run partnership for the third wicket with Saad Khan.

Experienced pacer Hasan remained the solitary wicket-taker for Sialkot on the first day’s play.