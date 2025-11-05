Jake Paul's next opponent confirmed after matchup with Davis looks dead in water

An Undated photo of YouTuber turn boxer Jack Paul. — AFP

Jake Paul’s next opponent appears to be confirmed, with former UFC fighter Nate Diaz likely agreeing to a rematch against the American boxer and influencer, after his original matchup with Gervonta Davis now looks to be dead in the water.

Paul’s highly anticipated fight with Davis was originally scheduled for 14 November at Miami’s Kaseya Centre.

After Davis' fight looking like dead in the water, Paul’s team has been searching for a replacement to keep 'The Problem Child' active until the end of the year.

While several names, including Ryan Garcia and Francis Ngannou, were rumoured, Diaz took to Instagram and posted a short message hinting that their rematch has been accepted.

The 40-year-old previously fought Paul in August 2023, losing by unanimous decision after 10 rounds in Dallas, Texas.

However, the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer has previously praised Diaz’s fighting spirit and recently revealed that the MMA veteran had offered to step in for the cancelled November bout.

According to international reports, Paul initially dismissed the idea but suggested that the two could meet again in the coming months.

The American MMA star, who has boxed only once since his initial meeting with Paul, defeated Jorge Masvidal in July 2024.

Despite his previous defeat, Diaz’s loyal fan base and extensive fighting background make him an appealing opponent for Paul’s upcoming contest.

After weeks of uncertainty, Paul views the rematch as a safer yet exciting alternative. While fans remain divided on whether a second fight is necessary, the bout promises to be another major crossover event, uniting boxing and mixed martial arts audiences.

Official confirmation of the date and venue is expected to be announced soon.